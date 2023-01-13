Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,447 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Outset Medical
In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,538.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Outset Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.50.
Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Outset Medical (OM)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.