Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 888,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597,447 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $14,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Outset Medical by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 139.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Outset Medical by 286.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Outset Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Outset Medical

In other news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $130,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,440.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $130,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,440.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.26, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 290,243 shares in the company, valued at $7,331,538.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 129,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,218 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Outset Medical Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on OM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Outset Medical to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Outset Medical from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Outset Medical from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Outset Medical from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $26.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.24 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 1.50.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 49.75% and a negative net margin of 145.93%. The company had revenue of $27.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Outset Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

