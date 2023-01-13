Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 242,707 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Q2 were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 669.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Q2 by 50.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Q2 by 370.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Q2 by 34.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Get Q2 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total value of $32,490.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO David J. Mehok sold 1,202 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $32,490.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,369,936.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kirk L. Coleman sold 2,874 shares of Q2 stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $77,684.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,865,963.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Q2 Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Q2 from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Q2 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Q2 from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.92.

NYSE:QTWO opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.38 and a beta of 1.43. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $72.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.14.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Q2 had a negative net margin of 18.50% and a negative return on equity of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $144.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.61 million. Analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

About Q2

(Get Rating)

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.