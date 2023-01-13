Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,041 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 252,523 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 10,041 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $12,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.96. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $48.20 and a twelve month high of $78.97.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 77.64%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.81 million. Research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 5.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. TD Securities downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

