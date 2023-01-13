Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 10,425 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 122,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,425 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $12,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 472.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 738 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 65 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $109,518.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,976,034.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $578,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65 shares in the company, valued at $7,670. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,903 shares of company stock valued at $1,130,869 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $104.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.98. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.24. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

