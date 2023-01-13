Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 137 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in National Western Life Group were worth $14,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M3F Inc. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 37,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,170,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,434 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

National Western Life Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $271.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.81 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $238.93 and its 200 day moving average is $208.85. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.94 and a 12 month high of $309.25.

National Western Life Group Announces Dividend

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $143.87 million for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 5.15%.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. National Western Life Group’s payout ratio is currently 1.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWLI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Western Life Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of National Western Life Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

National Western Life Group Profile

(Get Rating)

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.