Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 1,506,624 Shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,694,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506,624 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in FIGS were worth $13,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in FIGS by 12.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in FIGS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 30.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FIGS by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,045,000 after purchasing an additional 71,590 shares in the last quarter.

Get FIGS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on FIGS shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on FIGS from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim cut their price target on FIGS to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on FIGS from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on FIGS to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

FIGS Price Performance

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. FIGS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.55 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.92 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. FIGS had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $128.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.07 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIGS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and masks. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, and jackets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.