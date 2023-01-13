Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 165,442 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 218,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,442 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $13,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,229,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,374,000 after purchasing an additional 351,372 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 95.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,063,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,779,000 after acquiring an additional 519,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 150,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 37,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total value of $2,448,876.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,638.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $281,008.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 293,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,176 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,830 in the last 90 days. 13.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprout Social Stock Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $59.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.14. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of -67.41 and a beta of 0.88. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $85.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.99 million. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 33.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sprout Social

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.