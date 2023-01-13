Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 263,850 Shares of Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in Tupperware Brands Co. (NYSE:TUP – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,171,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263,850 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Tupperware Brands were worth $14,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Next Level Private LLC bought a new position in Tupperware Brands during the third quarter valued at $318,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tupperware Brands by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 114,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Tupperware Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tupperware Brands by 6,922,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 623,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 623,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tupperware Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $781,000. 71.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TUP opened at $4.68 on Friday. Tupperware Brands Co. has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.99. The stock has a market cap of $208.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.22.

Tupperware Brands ( NYSE:TUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.10 million. Tupperware Brands had a negative return on equity of 26.20% and a net margin of 3.01%. Tupperware Brands’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tupperware Brands Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

TUP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Tupperware Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Tupperware Brands from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

In other Tupperware Brands news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $101,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 485,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,055,631.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard Goudis bought 254,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,185.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,285. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company worldwide. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name.

