Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 264,770 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 480,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,770 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $15,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EZU. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 152.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 41.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 123.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,702,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 71.2% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,365 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of BATS:EZU opened at $43.71 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.99. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $47.13.

About iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.