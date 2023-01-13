Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 36,691 Shares of The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,120,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 36,691 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in The New Germany Fund were worth $14,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 117.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 1,474 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 24,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in The New Germany Fund by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 40,251 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:GF opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.96. The New Germany Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $14.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.0431 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.68%.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

