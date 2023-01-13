Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 4,019 Shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $15,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KWR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,257,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 133,734 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 30.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 754 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Quaker Chemical by 21.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.00.

Quaker Chemical Price Performance

Quaker Chemical stock opened at $190.23 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $129.06 and a 12 month high of $224.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $179.35 and its 200-day moving average is $166.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63 and a beta of 1.39.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.31. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $492.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

Quaker Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. The company operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.