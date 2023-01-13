Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 6,331 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 422,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,331 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $14,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essent Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 198,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,723,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 21,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Essent Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ESNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lowered shares of Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Essent Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group from $54.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Essent Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:ESNT opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.17. Essent Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $50.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.07.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $261.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 84.17% and a return on equity of 20.33%. As a group, analysts expect that Essent Group Ltd. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.23, for a total value of $235,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,192.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

(Get Rating)

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essent Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essent Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.