Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 662,980 Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,565,643 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 662,980 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $12,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NAT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th.

Nordic American Tankers Stock Up 2.0 %

Nordic American Tankers Increases Dividend

Shares of NAT opened at $3.02 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.94. The firm has a market cap of $584.25 million, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 5th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -86.96%.

Nordic American Tankers Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

