Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 67,237 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 701,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,237 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in SI-BONE were worth $12,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 111.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SI-BONE during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in SI-BONE by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SI-BONE Stock Performance

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $547.11 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SI-BONE ( NASDAQ:SIBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.88% and a negative net margin of 64.76%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.36 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on SI-BONE from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on SI-BONE from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

Insider Activity at SI-BONE

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total transaction of $38,770.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,862.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SI-BONE news, SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 3,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $45,792.09. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 116,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,528,536.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $38,770.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 113,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,862.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,966 shares of company stock valued at $278,984 over the last quarter. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About SI-BONE

(Get Rating)

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used to solve musculoskeletal disorders of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and internationally. It offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system to address sacroiliac joint dysfunction and degeneration, adult deformity, and pelvic ring traumatic fractures.

Featured Stories

