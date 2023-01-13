Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 72,445 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 89,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 72,445 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $14,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $192.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.98. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $215.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.82% and a net margin of 8.88%. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. Analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

