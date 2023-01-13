Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Takes Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 125,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,895,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Ferguson by 102.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 456,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,490,000 after buying an additional 230,467 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ferguson by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 884,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Ferguson by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. increased its position in Ferguson by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth about $455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.74) to GBX 9,890 ($120.49) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Ferguson from £114 ($138.89) to £128 ($155.95) in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Ferguson from $130.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,448.82.

Ferguson Stock Performance

Ferguson Cuts Dividend

NASDAQ FERG opened at $138.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.21. Ferguson plc has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $176.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

