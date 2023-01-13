Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC trimmed its position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 372,898 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $13,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 206.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 300.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NRG Energy by 3,223.5% in the second quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on NRG. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

In related news, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares in the company, valued at $35,597,117.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Antonio Carrillo bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NRG opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.18. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.64 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

