Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Trims Stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,731 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $14,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Toro by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 37.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Toro by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Toro by 2.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,558,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Toro by 9.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on TTC shares. Raymond James raised shares of Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd.

Toro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Toro stock opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $71.86 and a 1 year high of $117.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $111.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 0.74.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.11. Toro had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 35.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 27th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $338,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,675,634.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Renee J. Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total value of $2,818,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,644.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.72, for a total transaction of $338,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,634.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,733 shares of company stock worth $4,492,359. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Toro Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

