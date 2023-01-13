Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Ocean Capital Management LLC

Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,898.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 93,810 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 89,116 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.0% of Ocean Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Ocean Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,916.3% in the third quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,992.7% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 22,601 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 21,521 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 32,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after buying an additional 31,312 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,797.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,170,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,496,000 after buying an additional 1,108,340 shares during the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

GOOG stock opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.45 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Monday. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price objective on Alphabet in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.88.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.