Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 2,018.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 998,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 951,383 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.8% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $96,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,292,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,758,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,365,189 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,899.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,677,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $654,531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,615 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,012,010 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,776,073,000 after purchasing an additional 252,657 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,858.3% during the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,215,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,890.3% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,211,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $120.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.88.
GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.11 and its 200 day moving average is $102.96.
Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.
