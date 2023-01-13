Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,896.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,060 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.0% of Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,074,000 after buying an additional 15,633,495 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $685,817,000 after buying an additional 6,807,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 95,776.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,500,452 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.13, for a total value of $86,466.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,518,946.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

