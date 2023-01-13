Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,688,000. Markel Corp lifted its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after acquiring an additional 61,427 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $91.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.