Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by MV Capital Management Inc.

MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,911.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 34,480 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,766 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.6% of MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MV Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,910,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $72,531,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.37. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

