Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,936.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 299,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,251 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.8% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $28,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,131.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,299 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,384,000 after acquiring an additional 273,471 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,949.8% during the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,121 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $320,917,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191,443 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,089.2% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 5,889 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,937.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 83,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after acquiring an additional 79,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GOOGL opened at $91.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $92.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Alphabet from $136.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

