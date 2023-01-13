Alphastar Capital Management LLC Sells 9,898 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,564 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,898 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.1% of Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alphastar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares during the period. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.2 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The stock has a market cap of $971.91 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.70.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 15,240 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $1,432,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,606,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $35,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

