Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Islay Capital Management LLC

Islay Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $710,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the third quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 130,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,781,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Amazon.com by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,585 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,056 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 185,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $20,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 59,635 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,505,090. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total transaction of $1,627,639.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,844,078.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $35,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,795 shares in the company, valued at $11,505,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $95.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $971.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.44, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.81. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $170.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.70.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

