Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

FOLD stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

