Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) CEO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 11,700 Shares

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2023

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total transaction of $133,731.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 805,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 6.9 %

FOLD stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.24.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLDGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 12,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Amicus Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.