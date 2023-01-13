Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 418.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,774,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $9,455,380,000 after acquiring an additional 216,282 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Tesla by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,418,585 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,648,999,000 after acquiring an additional 308,731 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,072,718 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,388,761,000 after acquiring an additional 197,467 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.20.

Tesla stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309 in the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

