Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,090 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,947.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,454 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,090 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,190.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,853.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,305 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,872.1% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 62,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 58,953 shares during the period. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,934.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 35,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $91.91 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.88.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.23, for a total value of $28,904.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,156,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

