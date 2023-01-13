Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Antero Resources news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 220,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total value of $6,862,834.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,779,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,937,165.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 5.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Antero Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $15.98 and a 1 year high of $48.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 3.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.25.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.25). Antero Resources had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

