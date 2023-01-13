Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.56. Approximately 5,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,252,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HOUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Anywhere Real Estate from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Compass Point reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anywhere Real Estate in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Up 2.9 %

The company has a market cap of $885.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 2.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate ( NYSE:HOUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.07). Anywhere Real Estate had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOUS. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $516,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names.

