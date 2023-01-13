APi Group (NYSE:APG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,270 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 546,224 shares.The stock last traded at $19.14 and had previously closed at $18.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of APi Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of APi Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

APi Group Trading Up 4.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Trading of APi Group

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. APi Group had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. APi Group’s revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in APi Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,749,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,811,000 after purchasing an additional 232,473 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,103,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,710,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912,866 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,450,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,566,000 after acquiring an additional 253,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in APi Group by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,086,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,227,000 after acquiring an additional 106,669 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

