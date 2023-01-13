Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 4.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 1,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Apollo Medical Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.

Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical

Apollo Medical ( NASDAQ:AMEH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $317.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.60 million. Apollo Medical had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Further Reading

