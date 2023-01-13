Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Trading Up 4.1%

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.57 and last traded at $32.57. Approximately 1,920 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 194,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMEH shares. William Blair started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Apollo Medical in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.
Apollo Medical Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.36.
Institutional Trading of Apollo Medical
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 36.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.0% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 8.1% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.91% of the company’s stock.
Apollo Medical Company Profile
Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
Further Reading
