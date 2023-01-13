Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Stock Price Up 4.4%

Shares of Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) rose 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.09 and last traded at $3.09. Approximately 30,463 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,194,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ardelyx from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com raised Ardelyx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised Ardelyx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $1.60 to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.80.

Ardelyx Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.76 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Ardelyx ( NASDAQ:ARDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 171.18% and a negative net margin of 1,266.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardelyx, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,950,000. Prosight Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $991,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,479,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,216,000 after buying an additional 1,151,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,546,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 728,014 shares in the last quarter. 40.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

