Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC cut its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 86.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,827 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 379,896 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $12,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 1,623.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. 45.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Stock Performance

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $146.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Atlassian Co. has a twelve month low of $113.86 and a twelve month high of $352.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. Atlassian’s revenue was up 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,533.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Atlassian news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.80, for a total value of $1,755,533.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 447,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,287,726.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cameron Deatsch sold 2,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.92, for a total value of $271,324.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 134,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,179,120.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,234. Corporate insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TEAM. Barclays began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Macquarie downgraded Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $287.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.45.

Atlassian Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

