Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $141.45 and last traded at $140.65. Approximately 10,503 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,958,978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEAM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Atlassian from $148.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $375.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Atlassian from $160.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlassian has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.45.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.46. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 71.10% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $807.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlassian news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $60,495.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,825,371.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total transaction of $60,495.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,651 shares in the company, valued at $5,825,371.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajeev Bashyam Rajan sold 3,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $359,751.28. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 114,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,177,270.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 275,124 shares of company stock valued at $39,938,234 over the last three months. 43.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Atlassian by 3.4% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 28.4% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.2% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 6.9% in the second quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 45.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

