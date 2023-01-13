Baiju Bhatt Sells 106,061 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 106,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total transaction of $904,700.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,185,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,108,450.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Baiju Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of Robinhood Markets stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,526.58.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $9.04 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $16.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 149.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $361.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,497,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 309,508 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $112,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 6.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 254,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on HOOD shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

Further Reading

