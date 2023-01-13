Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 5,719 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,719 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,165,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the second quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 621,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,035,000 after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.1% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,207.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $139.49 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $101.28 and a 52-week high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.64. The company has a market capitalization of $409.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.