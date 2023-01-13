Ballentine Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 273.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,554 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $7,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 916.7% during the second quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 48.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 142.9% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Up 0.3 %

TSLA stock opened at $123.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $384.29. The company has a market cap of $390.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

