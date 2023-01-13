Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 4,272 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 173,321 shares.The stock last traded at $20.24 and had previously closed at $20.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BCH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.85 million. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. As a group, analysts predict that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 46,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About Banco de Chile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

