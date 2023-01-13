Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 956,079 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $14,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after acquiring an additional 151,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.49.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.28. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.01 and a one year high of $26.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 16.39%. Analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.38%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Further Reading

