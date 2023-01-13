Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Has $15.55 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 95,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,095 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 2.2% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the third quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 139,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.0% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,945,000 after acquiring an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 6.3% during the third quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.42.

Shares of JNJ opened at $174.00 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $454.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 62.95%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

