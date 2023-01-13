BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGCP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,915,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,003 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,275,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,908 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,298,000. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 8,427,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,402,000 after purchasing an additional 903,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,989,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after purchasing an additional 748,700 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BGC Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

BGC Partners Stock Up 0.7 %

BGC Partners stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.58.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $416.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.00 million. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.74% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, research analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. BGC Partners’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

