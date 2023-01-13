BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 57,840 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 2,785,125 shares.The stock last traded at $1.64 and had previously closed at $1.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays raised shares of BRF from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BRF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered shares of BRF from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of BRF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BRF has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.45.

BRF Stock Up 3.6 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). BRF had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.58 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brf S.A. will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRFS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 215,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 88.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 108,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 50,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BRF by 132.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,190,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after buying an additional 2,961,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BRF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 36,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in BRF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 234,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.24% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and beef; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole and cut chicken, roosters, turkey meat, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products, chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs.

Featured Articles

