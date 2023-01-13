BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWXT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 43.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the first quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,464.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 168.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.58 and a 1 year high of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.80.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). BWX Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 42.67%. The company had revenue of $523.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.22 million. On average, equities analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

