Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DCP. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 61.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 4.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. American National Insurance Co. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in DCP Midstream by 23.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 874,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,339,000 after acquiring an additional 164,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.49% of the company’s stock.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Price Performance

DCP Midstream stock opened at $41.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.45. DCP Midstream, LP has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $42.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.45. DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 7.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. On average, analysts forecast that DCP Midstream, LP will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho cut DCP Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut DCP Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut DCP Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DCP Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.71.

DCP Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.