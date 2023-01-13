Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Gap Down to $10.15

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.15, but opened at $9.92. Cara Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 106 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.60.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $566.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cara Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.13% and a negative net margin of 224.51%. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cara Therapeutics news, CEO Christopher Posner sold 14,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $161,051.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 186,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,423.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $39,512.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 166,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,919.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,968 shares of company stock worth $234,284 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, an early commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

Featured Stories

