Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) rose 17.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.18. Approximately 131,479 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,817,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. William Blair downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.65.

Carvana Trading Up 46.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.30 and a 200 day moving average of $20.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -9.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,460.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Gregory B. Sullivan acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $173,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 133,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 251,000 shares of company stock worth $2,065,760. Corporate insiders own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter valued at about $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Carvana by 2.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 62.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

