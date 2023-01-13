Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp reduced its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,468 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Catalent were worth $4,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 90,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,759,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 98.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 959,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,990,000 after purchasing an additional 273,501 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $105.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

Insider Activity

Catalent Price Performance

In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,247.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $49.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.69 and a 12-month high of $115.36.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Research analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Catalent Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

