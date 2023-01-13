Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.75 and last traded at $42.70. Approximately 12,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,385,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.
CHWY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.16.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -874.83 and a beta of 0.71.
In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $3,316,952.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 28,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $1,238,397.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 147,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,988.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 77,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $3,316,952.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 800,615 shares in the company, valued at $34,258,315.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,893 shares of company stock worth $8,926,072 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Chewy by 0.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,622,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,645,000 after purchasing an additional 89,347 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,322,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,936,000 after purchasing an additional 111,193 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chewy by 19.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Chewy by 68.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,381,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,148,000 after purchasing an additional 967,028 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Chewy by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the period. 99.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
